Nossa Iyamu

Paris Founder

Founder of Getcleed (AI-powered lead intelligence). Ex-L'Oréal Data Scientist. 1st place Hugging Face hackathon. Judge at NASA Space Apps. Speaker at 42 Paris; AI Tinkerers; ESGI alongside Google, Deloitte, Cisco; JustBuildIt alongside Mistral & Hugging Face. I write about AI agents, startup building, and the messy reality of going from ML research to product.