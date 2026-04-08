Nossa Iyamu@nossaiyamu
AI engineer turned founder. Building Getcleed. Speaker at 42 Paris, NASA judge. Writing about AI agents, and startups.
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Nossa Iyamu
ParisFounder
Founder of Getcleed (AI-powered lead intelligence). Ex-L'Oréal Data Scientist. 1st place Hugging Face hackathon. Judge at NASA Space Apps. Speaker at 42 Paris; AI Tinkerers; ESGI alongside Google, Deloitte, Cisco; JustBuildIt alongside Mistral & Hugging Face. I write about AI agents, startup building, and the messy reality of going from ML research to product.
Work History
Current Position:
GetcleedFounder
Previous Positions:
L'OrealAI Engineer