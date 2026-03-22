Lio_Norman@normanlio786
Web3 & AI enthusiast | Exploring DePIN, AI Agents & edge computing | Active in testnets, airdrops & community building
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @normanlio786’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Lio_Norman
Lio_Norman is a Web3 and AI enthusiast passionate about exploring the latest in AI Agents, Edge Computing, and decentralized networks like Noos Network. Actively engaged in DePIN projects, testnets, and community growth, Lio strives to bridge technology and innovation while sharing knowledge with the broader Web3 ecosystem