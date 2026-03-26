16, Fairways Commercial, DHA Phase-6 RAYA, Lahore

NJINSKY IVF & Fertility Clinic is recognized as one of the best IVF centers in Lahore, committed to providing advanced fertility treatments while maintaining the highest standards of patient care, well-being, and successful outcomes. Our modern IVF facility features a fully equipped embryology laboratory and a team of highly skilled medical specialists committed to guiding couples through infertility challenges and helping them achieve biological parenthood. With more than 35 years of experience, we provide a comprehensive range of medical solutions along with compassionate care and renewed hope for our patients.