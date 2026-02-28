Irving, TX Sr React Js developer

Nithish Nadukuda is a senior full-stack Developer with over a decade of experience designing and delivering scalable, cloud-native enterprise applications across retail, financial services, and telecommunications industries. He specializes in React, Node.js, Next.js, and microservices architectures, with deep expertise in system design, performance optimization, and secure application development. As a technical leader, he brings strong insight into evaluating innovation, architectural scalability, code quality, and real-world product feasibility at an international level.