Nikhil Kharwandikar@nikhilkharwandikar
Senior Software Engineer specializing in large-scale machine learning systems and AI infrastructure.
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Nikhil Kharwandikar
Seattle, USSenior Software Engineer
Nikhil K. is a Senior Software Engineer specializing in large-scale semantic retrieval and multimodal AI systems. He designs and operates embedding-based search infrastructure serving tens of millions of users and processing hundreds of millions of items daily. His work focuses on scalable retrieval architectures, evaluation frameworks, and the systems challenges underlying modern AI deployment.