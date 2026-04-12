Nicholas Robert

I'm Nicholas, a cybersecurity writer and analyst focused on the threats, breaches, and vulnerabilities shaping the modern security landscape. I dig into the stories that matter most — from state-sponsored espionage to zero-day disclosures to ransomware trends — with a focus on what it actually means for the people defending real networks. On HackerNoon I share deeper analysis and perspectives that don't fit in a standard news brief but deserve to be written. If you work in security or just want to understand the threat landscape better — follow along.