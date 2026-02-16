12 N Ohioville Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

Worried about dangerous trees near your home? New Paltz Tree Service offers fast, affordable tree removal, expert pruning, and emergency storm cleanup in New Paltz, NY. We use modern equipment and real arborist expertise to keep your property safe. Limited slots available call now for a free on-site estimate and same-week service. WEBSITE: https://treeserviceulstercounty.com/