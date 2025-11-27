SCO 112, 1st Floor, Sector 34A, Chandigarh, 160022 Chief Executive

Netmax Technologies, an ISO-certified institute in Chandigarh (Sector 34A), is a hub of excellence in IT and professional training. With expert instructors, we provide advanced courses in Python, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Full Stack Development, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Advanced Excel. Additionally, our specialized Digital Marketing Course equips learners with practical skills in SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing, and more. At Netmax, we combine hands-on training with real-world applications, empowering students and professionals to master in-demand skills and achieve successful career growth.