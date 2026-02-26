Neil Hicks

Fayetteville, NC , USA System Admistrator

I’m Neil S. Hicks, a Systems Administrator who specializes in providing secure and reliable hosting environments. My responsibilities include maintaining uptime, performance, and the overall stability of business processes through retaining Dedicated Server Amsterdam sites. I’m responsible for all aspects of DSA configuration including ensuring the smooth operation of servers and their users, optimizing available resources, and providing the necessary levels of connectivity to support demanding applications over the long term.