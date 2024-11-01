Neel Aura@neelaura
At NeelAura, we don’t just plan events — we orchestrate experiences. Whether it’s a romantic wedding under the stars, a corporate gala with edge, or
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Neel Aura
At NeelAura, we don’t just plan events — we orchestrate experiences. Whether it’s a romantic wedding under the stars, a corporate gala with edge, or
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