Needham Ink Tech, Unit 2a/2b Waymills Industrial Estate, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1TT, UK.

Needham Ink Technologies is a UK based inks and coding printer manufacturer, with a worldwide customer base. Being a family company we have a strong set of values by which we conduct our business and we firmly believe in establishing loyal, honest and long-term relationships with our partners. Website: https://www.needham-ink.com/