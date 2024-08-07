Naveen Prakash
LathropQA Automation Architect
QA Automation Architect specializing in AI-driven testing, focused on building reliable and scalable validation systems for modern distributed applications. I write about practical approaches to reducing flakiness, synthetic test generation, and improving software quality through real-world engineering insights.
Interested Topics
technologyaitechsoftware-engineeringsoftware-testingtest-automationautomated-testingapi-testingab-testingtesting-frameworkssoftware-testing-toolshypothesis-testingui-testingsecurity-testingintegration-testingtest-driven-developmentai-for-qa-testingai-for-qaqa-processqa-best-practicesqa-tipsqa-automation-engineer