Patrick Shaw@nandbox
Technology writer simplifying complex software and emerging tech into clear, practical, and insightful content.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @nandbox’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Patrick Shaw
Orlando, US
* Technology writer focused on simplifying complex software and emerging technologies * Translates technical concepts into clear, practical, and engaging content * Covers topics such as AI, software architecture, and digital transformation * Combines technical depth with a straightforward writing style * Helps professionals and curious readers stay informed and confident in tech
Interested Topics
programmingtechnologysoftware-developmentstartupjavascriptweb-monetizationaiartificial-intelligencemachine-learningweb-developmentno-codeno-code-platformno-code-development-toolsno-code-app-developmentno-code-app-buildershealthcre-no-code-app-builderbest-no-code-app-makerno-code-blockchain-appno-code-on-chain-appacenji-nocode-super-app