NadiFin is a developer-first crypto payment gateway designed for fast and flexible integration.With powerful APIs and multi-platform support, developers can quickly embed crypto payment functionality into apps, SaaS platforms, and websites.From checkout to settlement, everything is optimized for speed, simplicity, and control. Traditional payment processors are slow, expensive, and restrictive — especially for high-risk industries. NadiFin eliminates these barriers by offering a permissionless, borderless, and efficient payment infrastructure powered by blockchain. With NadiFin, customers can pay using popular cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, SOL, USDT, and more, while merchants receive funds instantly auto-swapped into USDC. This removes volatility risk and ensures stable, predictable revenue. Capabilities of NadiFin: Auto-swap system — customers pay in crypto, you receive stablecoin Instant USDC settlements — eliminate volatility and delays No KYC onboarding — start accepting paym