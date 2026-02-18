Manav Vikas Sanstha@mvsindia
Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS) is a leading Top 10 NGO in Jaipur dedicated to empowering underserved communities
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Manav Vikas Sanstha
IndiaTop 10 NGO in Jaipur
Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS) is a leading Top 10 NGO in Jaipur dedicated to empowering underserved communities through education, healthcare, skill development, and sustainable development initiatives. With a mission to foster inclusive growth, MVS collaborates with women, children, and rural youth to enhance the quality of life and promote lasting social change. https://mvsindia.org/
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