Edward Mwangi

Nairob Founder & Full-Stack Developer

I run Quest Website Developers Ltd (questdesigners.com), a web agency I've operated since around 2014, specialising in Laravel, Livewire, Filament, and Tailwind. I also founded Madayer Systems Limited, where I'm building Jumuika (jumuika.co.ke) — a Kenyan property listing platform with native iOS and Android apps. My work spans web development, mobile apps (Swift/Kotlin), SEO, and SaaS products for the East African market. I've been writing code for over 20 years and running client projects for 15+.