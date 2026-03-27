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muhammad khizer

@muhammadkhizer

Markeltree is a software development firm helping startups and businesses design, build, and scale software worldwide!

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muhammad khizer

MiamiSEO Specialist

I am a passionate software and tech enthusiast focused on building scalable and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of Markeltree, I work with startups and growing companies to transform ideas into impactful products. I enjoy exploring new technologies, writing about tech, and contributing to the developer community.

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