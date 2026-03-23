MKL PCO Car Hire

Unit 56 Globe Industrial Estate, Towers Road, Grays, Essex, RM17 6ST

Looking for flexible and affordable PCO car rental? MKL Car Hire offers fully insured, PCO-ready vehicles for Uber, Bolt, and other ride-hailing platforms. With weekly rental plans, maintenance, MOT, and road tax included, drivers can get on the road quickly and start earning without hassle. Their Rent2Buy options and 24/7 support make them a trusted choice for professional drivers. Site: https://mklpcocarhire.co.uk/