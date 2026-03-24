MIT Alandi Campus, Moshi-Alandi Road, Opposite to Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan Alandi Pune, Maharashtra 412105

The Executive MBA program offered by MIT School of Distance Education (MITSDE) is designed for working professionals who aspire to advance their careers in management and leadership roles. This program provides a comprehensive understanding of core business functions such as finance, marketing, operations, human resource management, and strategic planning. With a flexible online learning format, learners can balance their professional commitments while gaining industry-relevant knowledge and practical skills. The curriculum is curated by experienced faculty and focuses on real-world applications, case studies, and modern business practices. Whether you are looking to move into leadership positions, switch careers, or enhance your managerial capabilities, MITSDE’s Executive MBA equips you with the tools needed to succeed in today’s competitive business environment. https://mitsde.com/