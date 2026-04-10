Mitchel Jhonson@mitchelljhonson02
I am a Technical Consultant and Researcher with over 10+ years of experience in the information technology industry.
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Mitchel Jhonson
California, USTechnical Consultant
I am a Technical Consultant and Researcher with over 10+ years of experience in the information technology industry, I bring a unique blend of technical expertise and innovative research skills to every project. My career has been dedicated to solving complex technical challenges, driving digital transformation, and contributing to cutting-edge advancements in the IT field.