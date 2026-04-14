With over a decade of experience across California, the team at Milan Design & Build does more than remodel homes. They upgrade them. Specializing in thoughtful design and value driven construction, our contractors and stylists work closely with each client to create beautiful, livable spaces that improve comfort, energy efficiency, and property value. Contact info: Address: 7313 Carroll Rd, San Diego, CA 92121, United States License #1076513 Email: hello@milanbuild.com Phone: +1 (858) 477-0477 https://milanbuild.com/