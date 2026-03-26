Cambridge Arts Council, PO Box 621, Cambridge, Wisconsin, 53523, USA

Midwest Fire Fest is a one-of-a-kind celebration dedicated to showcasing the power and beauty of fire-inspired art. Bringing together talented artists, performers, and makers, the festival features live demonstrations, large-scale sculpture firings, music, and interactive experiences that ignite creativity and connection. With a strong focus on community involvement, it supports local artisans and offers an inclusive space for visitors to explore, learn, and engage. From blacksmithing to fire performances, every moment is immersive and unforgettable. Discover the excitement and be part of this vibrant experience - visit https://www.midwestfirefest.com and join the celebration today.