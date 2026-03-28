Michael@michethegreat
Real estate and home lifestyle writer covering new construction, smart home features, design trends, and modern living.
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Michael
Phoenix
Real estate and home lifestyle writer covering new construction, smart home features, design trends, and modern living. I write clear, engaging content that helps readers understand what makes a home, community, or builder worth noticing.