Mert Satilmaz

London

Let’s connect! I have 10+ years of hands-on engineering experience across multiple cloud environments, application security, vulnerability management, security automation, systems engineering, quantitative trading algorithms, and data engineering. I am an Elite Hacker on Hack The Box and a LeetCode enthusiast with 150+ solved algorithms. My cybersecurity certification journey began with the CEH and accelerated with the OSCP, backed by strong operating system knowledge. I am also an official Cyber Essentials Plus Lead Assessor, helping UK businesses assess and improve their security posture. Alongside my engineering career, I founded Xygen, where I built SecPortal.io, an AI-native cybersecurity platform designed to manage the entire cybersecurity lifecycle, from vulnerability scanning to compliance. I believe real growth happens outside the comfort zone, and I push myself daily across cognitive, social, physical, and discipline-focused areas. I hold an MSc in Information Security f