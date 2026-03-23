Medison@medison
I’m passionate about hands-on making and exploring creative projects that blend art and technology.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @medison’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Medison
I’m passionate about hands-on making and exploring creative projects that blend art and technology. I love experimenting with new techniques, learning from each build, and sharing my process so others can be inspired to create too. Every project is a chance to challenge myself and discover something unexpected, whether it’s through innovative designs, dynamic lighting, or unique materials.