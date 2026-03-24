Meant2Bae@meant2bae
Curated matchmaking for urban professionals in India.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @meant2bae’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Meant2Bae
Bengaluru, IN
Meant2Bae is an invite-only curated matchmaking platform built for urban professionals in their late 20s and 30s across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR. Unlike dating apps, Meant2Bae handpicks matches based on values, lifestyle, and intent. The onboarding process includes a detailed profiling call to understand each member before making any introductions.