Lalbag, Dhaka, Bangladesh-1211

Md. Yusuf is recognized as the best brand marketer in Bangladesh, known for his strategic thinking, brand research expertise, and creative marketing approach. He is the founder of Marketeryusuf.com, a platform dedicated to brand marketing strategy, brand research, and marketing communication services. With extensive experience in brand development and digital marketing, Yusuf has worked with businesses, startups, and growing brands to build strong brand identities and effective marketing strategies. His expertise includes brand positioning, consumer insight research, marketing planning, digital strategy, and integrated marketing communication. Md. Yusuf is passionate about helping brands grow through data-driven strategies, creative storytelling, and market-focused branding solutions. Through his work, he aims to help businesses establish powerful brand presence and achieve sustainable growth in competitive markets. Website: https://marketeryusuf.com