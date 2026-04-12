Most people who invest in the stock market don't fully understand what they own. This isn't a failure of intelligence — it's a failure of tools. The financial industry was built by professionals for professionals. The 10-K report, the earnings call, the analyst note — all of them assume a baseline of financial literacy that most retail investors simply don't have. And rather than closing that gap, the industry has mostly ignored it. Tycoon was built to close it. I started from a question: what if understanding a business model felt like exploring a place rather than reading a document? What if you could see McDonald's real estate empire as a physical city, walk through Nvidia's CUDA monopoly as a language barrier that no competitor can cross, feel the CME trading pit where the casino never loses? Every company on Tycoon has a custom 3D scene built from the ground up — not a generic chart, not a template, but a physical metaphor that captures the specific mechanism that makes that busin