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Margaritaville Hotel Nashville

@margaritaville90

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is a stylish island-inspired hotel in downtown Nashville near Broadway.

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Margaritaville Hotel Nashville

425 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville offers a unique blend of relaxed island style and vibrant city energy in the heart of Nashville. Located in the SoBro district, the hotel provides easy access to Broadway nightlife, Bridgestone Arena, and the Music City Convention Center. Guests enjoy modern rooms, rooftop experiences, dining venues, and a lively atmosphere inspired by Nashville’s music culture, making it ideal for both leisure and business stays.

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