Marcus The Architect

Remote Co-founder

In 2022 I started studying a number nobody questioned. Klaviyo's cart recovery rate: 3.33%. Published openly. Accepted silently. 97 of 100 abandoned carts — gone forever. The industry called it best practice. I've seen this pattern before. I spent years building systems that other people put their names on. The numbers moved. The logos became household names. I was somewhere in the architecture. I don't put those stories on the internet. In 2024, one thing changed: the compute finally existed to act before the abandonment — not after. I'd been waiting for that window for two years. So I built ZeroCart AI. Not because the market asked for it. Because 3.33% was an insult to everyone who built something real. 30–38% recovery. Before the cart is abandoned. Sub-10ms. This is the first time I'm putting my name on something. The market accepted the premise. I refused it.