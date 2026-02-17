manish goswami

Digital marketer

Hi, I’m Manish, a digital marketer passionate about SEO, content marketing, and online growth strategies. I enjoy exploring practical ways to improve website performance through backlinks, on-page SEO, and smart optimization. I’m also the creator of The Stack Analyst, a free online tools platform built for marketers, bloggers, and SEO learners. My goal is to simplify digital marketing by providing useful tools and actionable insights. I love experimenting with new strategies, analyzing trends, and learning continuously in the marketing space. Through my work, I aim to help beginners and businesses grow their online presence effectively. You can explore my tools and projects at https://www.thestackanalyst.com/