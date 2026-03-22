Amsterdam, NL Founder & Ceo

I'm the Founder and CEO of Skinive, where I lead the development of a CE-marked AI platform for advanced skin health analysis. With a background in tech entrepreneurship, I am dedicated to turning smartphones into powerful tools for preventive skin screening. My work at Skinive BV focuses on bridging the gap between complex Deep Learning models and daily healthcare through B2C mobile diagnostics and B2B API integrations. My team and I have already analyzed millions of images, helping users and doctors monitor 50+ skin conditions at an early stage. I am a strong advocate for "AI for Good" and am actively building a global digital health ecosystem that makes skin care accessible to everyone.