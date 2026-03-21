Founder

Most B2B outreach fails because of timing, not messaging. You're reaching people who weren't ready — locked into contracts, mid-budget cycle, or simply not looking. Apollo and ZoomInfo give you a list of who exists. They have no idea who's actually in a buying window right now. Lytus C.O.R.E fixes that. C.O.R.E (Cognitive Outreach Research Engine) monitors 12 public data sources around the clock — job boards, funding announcements, Google Reviews, ad libraries, company websites, press releases, and more. When multiple signals converge for the same company — a new hire in a growth role, a funding round, a spike in negative reviews, new ad spend — C.O.R.E generates an Opportunity with a plain-English explanation of why that company deserves your attention right now, which signals fired, and what angle to lead with. You don't get a CSV. You get a reason to reach out — and the right moment to do it. Built for B2B service businesses, agencies, and sales teams closing deals worth $3,000–$50,