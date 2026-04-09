Denis Salatin

Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A1, Dubai, UAE CEO

My background is in custom software development, and I spent a while working as a hands-on engineer. I was lucky enough to spend my entire career working with fast-growing, large-scale, and enterprise clients, representing an outsourcing vendor. Apart from development activities, I was engaged in many others: interviewing engineers, participating in pre-sales, training programs, leading and driving development processes, and much more. I was always a company guy and was interested in and open to everything. That’s where I matured as an engineer. I learned a lot along the way, saw how painful the software development process could be, and understood the pros and cons of different organizations, including where Fortune 100 companies struggle. I basically leveraged my engineering background to establish Lumitech, a custom software development company based in Dubai. It’s been a rocket start, and we’ve achieved 850% growth since 2022. When I’m asked how that happened, the answer is simp