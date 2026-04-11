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Luke

@lukeoakley7

Biker of fifty years and for my Arthritic Bones also an Alfa Romeo JTS Spyder to keep the cobwebs away

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Luke

Retired

Biker of fifty years and for my Arthritic Bones also an Alfa Romeo JTS Spyder to keep the cobwebs away

Work History

Current Position:

Retired

Previous Positions:

Newcastle City CouncilSocial Worker
Adult and Cultural ServicesTeam Leader
4/26-4/26
Local AuthorityResource Manager
4/26-4/26
freelanceRoadie.
4/26-4/26

Interested Topics

good-company

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