Luke@lukeoakley7
Biker of fifty years and for my Arthritic Bones also an Alfa Romeo JTS Spyder to keep the cobwebs away
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @lukeoakley7’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Luke
Retired
Biker of fifty years and for my Arthritic Bones also an Alfa Romeo JTS Spyder to keep the cobwebs away
Work History
Current Position:
Retired
Previous Positions:
Newcastle City CouncilSocial Worker
Adult and Cultural ServicesTeam Leader
4/26-4/26
Local AuthorityResource Manager
4/26-4/26
freelanceRoadie.
4/26-4/26