LS Trading and Contracting W.L.L. (LSTC) is a dynamic provider of construction materials, contracting, and infrastructure solutions, offering integrated services across trading, interior fit-out, landscaping, and oil & gas support. With a strong focus on quality, efficiency, and innovation, the company delivers reliable, end-to-end solutions tailored to modern construction needs. Driven by a client-centric approach, LSTC ensures high standards of performance while building long-term partnerships through trust and excellence.