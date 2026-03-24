johnson@loofy
Project Engineer at TheGAW Industries, working in the oil & gas sector with.
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johnson
united arab emirates
At TheGAW Industries, Ethics, Ownership and Integrity are at the epicenter of everything we do, from the simplest jobs to great achievements. We follow standards and procedures and question them when necessary, always in search of what is right and best for industry, for the customer and for all. https://www.thegawindustries.com/