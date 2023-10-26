Ankit Jain

London Senior Software Engineer

I am a Senior Software Engineer at Google DeepMind, currently powering Org AI Innovation to build an AI-native AGI lab. My core focus is on pushing the boundaries of what GenAI agents can do, from leading the development of multi-agent orchestration systems via the A2A protocol to championing the adoption of Agentic AI engineering techniques across the organization. As an AI-driven builder, I leverage the latest tools to rapidly prototype and ship scalable solutions. My engineering philosophy is built on creating intuitive user experiences backed by massive, distributed systems. Career Highlights: Google DeepMind: Shipped the initial beta of an external source ingestion engine (using hierarchical synthesis and semantic chunking) in under a month. Microsoft (M365 Copilot): Scaled AI features to 400 million+ users. Built complex LLM agents that reduced Responsible AI (RAI) evaluation times from 3 weeks to 2 days, and automated dataset onboarding workflows to save 7 days of engineerin