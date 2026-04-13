136 SW Peacock Blvd #207 Port St. Lucie, FL 34986 CEO

Lockbusters Locksmiths is your trusted local locksmith in St. Lucie, FL, delivering fast, reliable, and professional lock solutions for homes, businesses, and vehicles. Proudly serving St. Lucie and surrounding areas including Fort Pierce and Stuart, our expert technicians specialize in residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services. We handle car and house lockouts, rekeying, door lock repair and installation, electronic lock installation, Fobik keys, safe and mailbox locksmith services, and apartment lockouts. Whether you're locked out or looking to upgrade your security, Lockbusters Locksmiths has you covered. Contact us: (772) 446-2186