Londonderry, NH

Lisa Major, Inspire Realty Group, Keller Williams, NH & MA, based in Londonderry, New Hampshire, provides full-service real estate solutions for buyers, sellers, and investors. With experience since 2008, Lisa Major delivers personalized guidance, market expertise, and a client-first approach. From home search to closing, Lisa Major, Inspire Realty Group, Keller Williams, NH & MA is committed to helping clients achieve their real estate goals with confidence and success.