guyana

Texila American University (TAU), established in 2010 and based in Guyana, offers high-quality education in medicine, public health, business, and allied sciences. With campuses in Guyana and Zambia, TAU provides global opportunities for students across 40+ countries. The university is accredited by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM) and CAAM-HP. TAU's mission is to deliver innovative, ethical, and interdisciplinary education to prepare students for leadership in healthcare and business globally.