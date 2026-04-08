Hemanth Kanna@leotranings
Workday and Gen AI training institute in Hyderabad with practical learning and placement support.
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Hemanth Kanna
Hyderabad IndiaWork Day Training
LEO Trainings is a Hyderabad-based IT training institute specializing in Workday and Gen AI courses. We focus on delivering practical, job-oriented training through real-time projects, expert guidance, and hands-on learning. Our programs are designed to help students and professionals gain industry-relevant skills, prepare for certifications, and successfully transition into high-demand IT roles with confidence.