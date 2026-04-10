Los Angeles CEO & Founder

LeadsCampaign is a B2B data solutions and digital marketing company helping businesses grow faster through accurate data and smarter marketing strategies. With over 8 years of experience and 400+ satisfied clients across the USA, UK, and global markets, we act as an extension of your team, handling the data and marketing tasks that directly impact your pipeline and revenue. Our core services include: CRM Data Cleaning — We clean, deduplicate, verify, and enrich CRM databases across Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Dynamics, and Pipedrive. Every project is backed by a 98%+ accuracy guarantee. We have cleaned over 50 million B2B records to date. Data Mining & B2B List Building — We find and verify decision-makers and qualified leads tailored to your exact Ideal Customer Profile — including verified emails, direct dials, LinkedIn profiles, and firmographic data. Data Entry & CRM Management — We manage, input, update, and standardize CRM records so your team always works from organized, rel