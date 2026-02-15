Delhi, IN seo

Krishna Watch Company has it's origins going as far back as the year India got its independence in 1947. The late Mr. K.C. Diwan, a refugee in the city of Meerut at the time, started his wristwatch company, the Krishna Watch House, on the back of his experience as a wristwatch seller and repairer in his homeland of Pakistan. The business was passed down to his youngest son, Mr. Vijay Diwan, who instigated a massive expansion of the business, with the setting up of 4 wristwatch stores in the city of Meerut. Mr. Vijay took the business to the international scene with the formation of the Krishna Watch Company in 1996. With the reputation garnered as the wristwatch company to sell over a million wristwatches in Meerut, international wristwatch brands brokered deals with the Krishna Watch Company to sell their watches in the beautiful city of Meerut, India. Further growth saw the establishments of the Krishna Watch Company(N) and the Krishna International in 2009 and 2010 respectively. W