Use Safe Trade Services to verify someone's ID before you do business with them. You generate a secure verification link and send it to the person you want to verify. Once they complete the process, you receive a clear verification result showing their legal names and their verified status — without ever receiving or handling their identity documents yourself. You can also use the service to verify your own identity once and reuse it anywhere online. After completing verification, you receive an Approved Verification Result Link and QR Code that connects to your Verification Result Page and remains valid for 6 months, allowing you to prove your legitimacy without repeatedly sharing sensitive documents. To prevent impersonation and link-sharing fraud, we include a real-time confirmation handshake. Anyone viewing your verification can use this handshake to confirm they are truly interacting with you — not a scammer who copied your link or QR code.