Kolhāpur, IN korakri

The More & Company was founded by Shri Satappa Dhondiram More in 1973, with the aim of producing genuine Kolhapuri Leather Chappals in Mhalunge, a village located in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, India. Over the years, the initial setup was substantially modernized, but in 2014, Dr. Dileep More (Ph.D., lIT Bombay), the son of the founder, recognized the necessity for a more advanced and integrated organization to meet the evolving demands and preferences of customers. Hey possessed an unflinching passion for Kolhapuri chappals. He wished to assist the craftsmen who were struggling to make ends meet from their trade. Dileep embarked on his journey by comprehending the craft and the predicaments faced by the artisans.