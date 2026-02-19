Welcome to Kody Gas Ltd, your trusted local experts for comprehensive heating solutions across South Yorkshire. As a Gas Safe registered company, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety, efficiency, and reliability of your home's heating system. Our team of qualified engineers brings years of hands-on experience to every job, specializing in everything from emergency repairs and routine servicing to full system installations. We understand that your home comfort is non-negotiable, which is why we prioritize transparent communication, punctual service, and high-quality workmanship on every call-out.