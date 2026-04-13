Kobiton@kobiton
The platform focuses on improving productivity by reducing regression testing time and enabling faster releases.
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Kobiton
Kobiton also offers advanced features like Appium script generation, no-code automation, and self-healing tests. These features help both developers and testers automate processes quickly without extensive coding knowledge. This flexibility allows organizations to scale testing operations and improve collaboration between development and QA teams. https://kobiton.com
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