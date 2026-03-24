Ken Wong@kenpayfi
Founder of BitDATA, building PayFi infrastructure that turns crypto into usable money.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @kenpayfi’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Ken Wong
Founder
I build the infrastructure that turns crypto into usable money. Founder of BitDATA Exchange, focused on PayFi — connecting fiat banking rails with stablecoins and global settlement. With a background in cybersecurity and fintech, I design compliant, scalable solutions for global payments. Most people focus on trading. I focus on how money moves.