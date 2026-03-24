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Ken Wong

@kenpayfi

Founder of BitDATA, building PayFi infrastructure that turns crypto into usable money.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @kenpayfi’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Ken Wong

Founder

I build the infrastructure that turns crypto into usable money. Founder of BitDATA Exchange, focused on PayFi — connecting fiat banking rails with stablecoins and global settlement. With a background in cybersecurity and fintech, I design compliant, scalable solutions for global payments. Most people focus on trading. I focus on how money moves.

Interested Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencybitcoinprogrammingweb3technology