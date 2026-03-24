Keshav Wadwale

Pune Full Stack Developer

I’m the creator of Tooliksy, a platform focused on building simple and practical tools for everyday use. My work is driven by solving real problems that people face, especially when it comes to calculations that should be easy but often feel unnecessarily complicated. I come from a development background and primarily work with Java, React, and modern web technologies. Over time, I noticed that many online tools—particularly in areas like finance, taxation, and education—are either too complex, not tailored for Indian users, or simply inaccurate. This gap led me to start building my own solutions. Tooliksy began as a small idea while trying to solve problems like LTCG tax calculation, CGPA to percentage conversion, and other common use cases. Instead of relying on confusing formulas or unreliable tools, I wanted to create something clean, fast, and easy to understand. Today, the focus remains the same: build tools that are simple, accurate, and actually useful in real-life scenarios.